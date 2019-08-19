Judge to question potential jurors in buried newborn case

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The judge in the case of an Ohio woman accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter says he will begin questioning potential jurors Sept. 3.

Warren County Judge Donald Oda II met Monday with attorneys behind closed doors to discuss final pretrial issues in the case of 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson. Oda says he will issue a written ruling later on a defense motion to move what’s expected to be a high-profile trial.

Richardson’s attorneys have cited “prejudicial” media coverage as a reason to move the trial from Warren County.

The former high school cheerleader has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of her baby whose remains were found in July 2017 in Carlisle. Her attorney has said the baby was stillborn.