Wilmington police reports: Warrant arrests; domestic assaults reported

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 9:44 p.m. Aug. 15 a call was received in reference to three males disturbing the peace in the library parking lot on North South Street. Units made contact with the three adult male subjects and identified them, and the men stated that they would keep it down. However, one was found to have an active warrant through the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and another an active warrant through WPD. Both were arrested — a 39-year-old Wilmington man and a 20-year-old Wilmington man — and taken to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 12:20 a.m. Aug. 16 a warrant out of Greene County was served with the Fairborn Police Department, who arrested a 35-year-old Wilmington woman. She was then transported from Greene County to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 7:19 a.m. Aug. 16 police received a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of Doan Street. Police reported a 50-year-old man was found in a back yard who appeared to be nodding off. He stated that his blood sugar was low and refused EMS. He drank from a can of Coke to elevate his type 2 hypoglycemic issue but again nodded off. His pupils were constricted and he denied using any narcotics and refused EMS again. He was told not to go back to the property.

• At 9:54 a.m. Aug. 16 police responded to a report of a domestic assault at the high school on Richardson Place. A 40-year-old Wilmington male was arrested and charged with domestic violence (cause harm; previous conviction) against an adult female.

• At 8:18 p.m. Aug. 16 police responded to a domestic assault call in the 900 block of Wayne Road. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault and domestic violence against a 60-year-old male as well as disorderly conduct.

• At 3:35 a.m. Aug. 16 a report of a prowler was received in the 300 block of West Main Street. Caller advised that a white male was creeping around the side of the house who was “high and tweaking with crazy movements.”

• At 11:32 a.m. Aug. 16 police received a call from a person who stated that a man has stolen Suboxone. A suspect was identified.

• At 2:24 p.m. Aug. 16 police received a call that a 42-year-old man was trespassing and was in a lawn chair on a business property. He was identified and had no active warrants. He was trespassed from the property.

• At 7:25 p.m. Aug. 16 a 32-year-old Blanchester man was arrested on a warrant through WPD. He was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 7:44 a.m. a breaking and entering was reported in the 800 block of Fife Avenue. A 30-year-old female was identified as a suspect.

• At 10:15 a.m. Aug. 17 a shoplifting call was received from a business in the 1600 block of Rombach Ave. A 42-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with theft.

• At 11:56 a.m. Aug. 17 police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1-99 block of West Vine Street. Police reported the man had a BB air rifle with him; police advised him of the complaint.

• At 3:16 p.m. Aug. 17 police received a report at the station of an alleged domestic assault in the city.

• At 7:03 p.m. Aug. 17 a caller reported his vehicle had been egged in the 200 block of North Wood Street. A possible suspect was identified.

• At 7:24 p.m. Aug. 17 a caller reported his vehicle had been egged in the 200 block of West Sugartree Street.

• At 9:47 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1600 block of Davids Drive a 68-year-old Morrow man was arrested for alleged theft by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

• At 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18 a caller reported his vehicle was stolen from the 1-99 block of Woodview Drive.

• At 5:03 p.m. Aug. 18 police received a report of a domestic assault in the 1500 block of Rombach Ave.

• At 1:25 a.m. Aug. 18 a suspicious activity call was received in the 300 block of A Street. A container with a crystal-like substance was found along with a container of used cotton balls and a hypodermic syringe.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_WPD-Badge-7.jpg