PUBLIC MEETINGS

Tuesday, Aug. 20
• East Clinton Local Board of Education, regular business meeting, 7:30 p.m. at Sabina Elementary media center. Note change in time: The meeting originally was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
• Clinton County Workforce Partner Meeting at 8 a.m. at the OhioMeansJobs–Clinton County, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• Joint meeting of the Board of Clinton County Commissioners with Sabina Village Council, 7 p.m., at the Sabina Municipal Building located in downtown Sabina.
Monday, Aug. 26
• Wilmington City Schools Board of Education regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 in the library at Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place.
• Clinton County Board of Health will meet Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the Library Boardroom.
• Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. Board of Trustees meeting Aug. 28 at 8:30 am. at Clinton Commons Community Room, 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington. Public is invited.
Thursday, Aug. 29
• Washington Township Trustees changed their next meeting date originally scheduled for Sept. 2 due to Labor Day. They will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at the township house in Cuba.
Thursday, Sept. 5
• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meeting is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.
Thursday, Sept. 12
• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.
Sunday, Sept. 15
• Friends of the Wilmington Public Library meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in the library boardroom.
Monday, Sept. 16
• Clinton-Massie Local Schools board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Room 533, Middle School.
• Blanchester Board of Education will meet at 7:30 pm in the middle school cafeteria, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester.
Thursday, Sept. 19
• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.
Monday, Sept. 23
• Clinton County Board of Health will meet Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the Library Boardroom.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.
Thursday, Oct. 1
• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meeting is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.
Thursday, Oct. 10
• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.
Thursday, Oct. 17
• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.
Monday, Oct. 21
• Clinton-Massie Local Schools board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Room 533, Middle School.
• Blanchester Board of Education will meet at 7:30 pm in the middle school cafeteria, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the Library Boardroom.
Thursday, Oct. 24
• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.
Monday, Oct. 28
• Clinton County Board of Health will meet Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.
Thursday, Nov. 7
• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meeting is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.
Sunday, Nov. 17
• Friends of the Wilmington Public Library meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in the library boardroom.
Monday, Nov. 18
• Clinton-Massie Local Schools board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Room 533, Middle School.
• Blanchester Board of Education will meet at 7:30 pm in the middle school cafeteria, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the Library Boardroom.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meeting is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.
Thursday, Dec. 12
• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.
Monday, Dec. 16
• Clinton-Massie Local Schools board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Room 533, Middle School.
• Blanchester Board of Education will meet at 7:30 pm in the middle school cafeteria, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the Library Boardroom.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.
• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.
Thursday, Dec. 26
• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.