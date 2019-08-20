PUBLIC MEETINGS

Tuesday, Aug. 20

• East Clinton Local Board of Education, regular business meeting, 7:30 p.m. at Sabina Elementary media center. Note change in time: The meeting originally was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

• Clinton County Workforce Partner Meeting at 8 a.m. at the OhioMeansJobs–Clinton County, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Aug. 22

• Joint meeting of the Board of Clinton County Commissioners with Sabina Village Council, 7 p.m., at the Sabina Municipal Building located in downtown Sabina.

Monday, Aug. 26

• Wilmington City Schools Board of Education regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 in the library at Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place.

• Clinton County Board of Health will meet Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

• Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. Board of Trustees meeting Aug. 28 at 8:30 am. at Clinton Commons Community Room, 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington. Public is invited.

Thursday, Aug. 29

• Washington Township Trustees changed their next meeting date originally scheduled for Sept. 2 due to Labor Day. They will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at the township house in Cuba.

Thursday, Sept. 5

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meeting is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Thursday, Sept. 12

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Sunday, Sept. 15

• Friends of the Wilmington Public Library meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in the library boardroom.

Monday, Sept. 16

• Clinton-Massie Local Schools board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Room 533, Middle School.

• Blanchester Board of Education will meet at 7:30 pm in the middle school cafeteria, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Sept. 19

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Monday, Sept. 23

• Clinton County Board of Health will meet Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Thursday, Sept. 26

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Oct. 1

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meeting is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Thursday, Oct. 10

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Oct. 17

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Monday, Oct. 21

• Clinton-Massie Local Schools board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Room 533, Middle School.

• Blanchester Board of Education will meet at 7:30 pm in the middle school cafeteria, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Thursday, Oct. 24

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Monday, Oct. 28

• Clinton County Board of Health will meet Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Thursday, Nov. 7

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meeting is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Thursday, Nov. 14

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Sunday, Nov. 17

• Friends of the Wilmington Public Library meet Sunday at 2 p.m. in the library boardroom.

Monday, Nov. 18

• Clinton-Massie Local Schools board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Room 533, Middle School.

• Blanchester Board of Education will meet at 7:30 pm in the middle school cafeteria, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Thursday, Nov. 21

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Thursday, Dec. 5

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

• Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District regular monthly meeting is held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 5, Wilmington.

Thursday, Dec. 12

• Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets at 9 a.m. at Wilmington Air Park. ID required for air park entry.

Monday, Dec. 16

• Clinton-Massie Local Schools board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Room 533, Middle School.

• Blanchester Board of Education will meet at 7:30 pm in the middle school cafeteria, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Thursday, Dec. 19

• Wilmington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in room 228 at the City Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.

Thursday, Dec. 26

• Blanchester Village Council will be held at 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester.