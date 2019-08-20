Local Briefs: How to participate in Corn Festival parade and Olympics; Hunt Road closing

Corn Festival updates

The annual Clinton County Corn Festival is coming up the weekend of Sept. 6-8.

To field a team in the Corn Olympics — which will begin at 6 p.m. this year (Saturday, Sept. 7) — no pre-registration is needed. Just show up with your team at around 5:15-5:30 p.m. on the fairgrounds race track.

The theme this year is “Toy Story.”

To participate in the parade, also on Saturday, Sept. 7 (at 10 a.m.), there is also no registration required; just line up at the rack track. You must have a valid driver’s license to have a tractor in the parade, but other than that, just show up to with your group or float or yourself.

Hunt Road to be closed

Hunt Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 26, weather permitting, the Clinton County Engineer’s Office announced.

This bridge is located between US 68 and Sycamore Road in Jefferson Township. The last address accessible from the west (Sycamore Road) is 241 Hunt Road. There are no addresses/residences between the closure and US 68.

The project is anticipated to take five days, weather permitting.