Blan Local welcomes new treasurer; Kassner to retire Jan. 1

BLANCHESTER — A new school treasurer is coming on board.

During Monday’s Blanchester School Board meeting, Megan Thompson was approved to be the district’s next treasurer starting in January 2020. Thompson will begin working alongside current Treasurer Darlene Kassner, who will serve as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition in the fiscal department.

Kassner will retire effective Jan. 1 after working in education for 35 years. She has served in various roles including teacher, principal, coach, assistant treasurer and treasurer in Blanchester and Fayetteville.

School Board President Kyle Wilson spoke highly of Thompson and expressed regret in seeing Kassner go.

“We would like to congratulate Darlene Kassner on her stellar career at Blanchester Schools and wish her the best in retirement,” said Wilson. “We are looking forward to working with Megan Thompson and implementing the exciting concepts she has shared with us as a board.”

He added, “The future is bright in Blanchester!”

Board member Todd Bandow said Thompson was their top choice, stating that she has already been producing dividends for the board and participating with their school levy committee.

“She’s brought a lot of expertise … was able to answer questions right away,” said Bandow, adding people seem to trust Thompson already.

Thompson most recently served as an Accounts Receivable Fiscal Clerk and Human Resources Assistant at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.

She is an East Clinton High School graduate and attended Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati where she attained her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration. She has also been active in the Lynchburg Clay Elementary PTO and her church.

Thompson has expressed her enthusiasm to begin this journey. “I am blessed to be welcomed by the Blanchester community. I look forward to meeting everyone and working hard to achieve our district financial goals.”

Aging bus fleet

Superintendent Dean Lynch gave a status update on the bus fleet. Lynch told the board their “fifth and last bus came in last week that was purchased from the P.I. Levy.” The schools have 26 buses in total with one out of commission and used for parts.

Lynch advised an average bus should last 12 years for a district. Seven of 17 route buses are 12 years or older with two out of service due to being green-tagged by Ohio State Highway Patrol. Six of their eight sub buses are out of service, one is being used on a route, and five are over 20 years old.

Lynch told the board that with the life expectancy of the newer buses is getting short and with the age of the current fleet, “we’ll need to continue replenishing our buses. If not, father time will quickly take its toll and someday we’ll not have enough buses to cover our 17 routes and after-school activities.”

Blanchester School Board Member Kathy Gephart, left, recognized Andrea Harpen, the recipient of the Ohio Department of Education District 10 Teacher of the Year at Monday's School Board meeting. Harpen is chemistry and physics teacher at Blanchester High School. Changing of the guard: Blanchester School Board Treasurer Darlene Kassner, left, with Megan Thompson, who was chosen to succeed Kassner after she retires in January.

Kassner to retire Jan. 1

