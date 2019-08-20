Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Speedway, 3393 S. Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 8. Critical: Chopped onions in cold condiment display 45°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth). Burrito filling had expiration date of Aug. 4 and bacon slices had expiration date of Aug. 7.

Note: All employees who make or handle food must wear hair restraint. Area inside cold condiment unit is dirty. Counter around hot dog roller and counter in front of slushie machine dirty. Floor is dirty throughout facility! Floor is dirty in walk-in cooler. Wall behind prep cooler in kitchen is dirty. Cabinets under soda machine dirty; standing pop syrup in bottom. Formica coating is coming off white cabinets, exposing pressboard. Iced coffee machine is leaking water; paper towels placed inside of unit to absorb water. First door of reach-in cooler not closing properly and also comes open when another door is closed.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 5.

• Food Mart, 149 W. Washington St., Sabina, Aug. 7. Critical: Sandwiches (pre-packaged) in reach-in cooler missing date marks. Person in Charge added dates. Spray bottle with chemical missing common name label. PIC added label.

Box of coffee cans stored on floor. plastic display box for jerky is damaged. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. counter at sink/soda fountain machine is damaged. Lights nonworking in ceiling (4). Exit door (hall) is not sealed tight when closed. Clutter accumulated in 3-sink area. Unused equipment stored in facility (ice machine outside). Note: Was not able to inspect restroom; PIC did not have key to enter.

• McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 N, Wilmington, Aug. 8. Critical: Burrito filling on counter in cold bowl was 57°F (must be kept at 41°F or below).

Managers that are scooping fries/hash browns and bagging food are not wearing hats/hair restraints. Wall behind 3-compartment sink was dirty with splash and some black debris along caulking. Door to walk-in freezer has large accumulation of ice/frost and door itself is pulling apart, exposing insulation. Door is not getting good seal, allowing for frost accumulation in unit itself.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, Aug. 8. Critical: On the prep cooler in the kitchen, chicken was 57°F; cheese slices 50°F; and sliced tomatoes 42°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth).

There were gnats flying around front handwashing sink and Blizzard machines. Please contact pest control operator regarding gnats. Food employees with facial hair must wear beard nets. Prep cooler in kitchen is reading 48°F on outside dial and 55°F on inside thermometer.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 5.

• UDF, 211 W. Main St., Blanchester, Aug. 7. Several items in grab-n-go were dated Aug. 2 and Aug. 6. Also several milks, juices and Lunchables were out of date. Employees pulled all items from shelf and discarded. Thank you!

There were gnats flying around condiment area and up by bananas. Please contact pest control operator to address gnats. No one has hat or hairnet. Spoke with manager. Employees had hair pulled up. All employees (food) must wear hat/hairnet. 3-door reach-in freezer has ice build-up in back right corner.

• Dollar General, 115 E. Washington St., Sabina, Aug. 7. Critical;: Verification demonstrating employees have been informed of illness reporting requirements is unavailable.

Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents unavailable. Handwashing sign missing in women’s restroom. Water flow is low for hot water at hand sink in both men’s and women’s restroom.

• Laney Cakes Bakery, 151 W. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 8. All of the self-serve candies are missing ingredient/allergen labels.

