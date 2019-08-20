Wilmington College welcomes new faculty/staff in Academic Affairs

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s Academic Affairs area introduced six new faculty and staff members at Thursday’s Opening Year Meeting.

Faculty members include Dr. Cindy Hahn, professor and director of the emerging program in occupational therapy; Dr. Tom Smith, assistant professor of agriculture; Dr. Todd Tichenor, visiting assistant professor of mathematics; and Katie Wright, J.D., assistant professor of criminal justice.

Also hired since the start of last year were Bryan Wallingford, theatre production specialist; and Alexandra Sillato, student counselor with the Title III Grant.

Hahn developing a master’s degree program in occupational therapy (OT), the fruition of which is several years down the road. She comes from Allen College in Waterloo, Iowa, where she was the OT program director. She has a doctorate in OT from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, is ABD (all but dissertation) for a Ph.D. in psychology and holds a master’s degree in psychology, both from Northcentral University. Hahn also has a master’s degree in OT from Western Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Elmhurst.

Smith is a WC alumnus who majored in agriculture with concentrations in both animal science and equine. He holds a Master of Science in crop and soil environmental sciences from Virginia Tech, and is ABD for a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in horticulture and crop science.

He replaces the recently retired Tom Stilwell as an agronomist and comes to WC from Southern State Community College, where he was an associate professor of agriculture. He was a graduate research assistant at both Virginia Tech and OSU, as well as a graduate teaching assistant at OSU.

Tichenor comes to the College from the math faculty at University of Colorado, Denver. He replaces the recently retired Bill Kincaid. Tichenor has a Ph.D. in discrete mathematics and a Master of Science degree in pure mathematics from West Virginia University and a Bachelor of Science in math and computer science from Fairmont State University.

Wright started as an adjunct last fall, and became a faculty member in January. She has a juris doctorate from the University of Dayton and a bachelor’s degree in English from Thomas Edison State University. Wright was most recently the chief felony counsel with the Clinton County

Prosecutor’s Office. She started the Clinton County Family Law Clinic, which has successfully assisted more than 60 local indigent clients. Since coming to WC, she re-started the WC mock trial team.

Wallingford holds a staff position as he transitions into theatre faculty position held by Lois Hock, professor of theatre, who moved to part-time status this year with plans to retire at the end of the academic year. Wallingford is a WC alumnus with degrees in theater and secondary English education. He also has training from the Governor’s Institute for Theatre at Miami University. He comes to WC from Tippecanoe High School.

Wallingford has had a long career as a high school theater and English teacher. He is also a familiar face as a mainstay with the College-Community Summer Theatre. He has significant experience in professional directing, acting and design work.

Sillato has been in her counseling position since January. Prior to that, she was an intern with the College in counseling during the 2017-2018 school year. Sillato has a Master of Science in clinical mental health and business/organizational management counseling, as well a Bachelor of Science in psychology, both from Wright State University. She is a licensed professional counselor.

Sillato https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_SilattoAlex-19-copy-2.jpg Sillato Wright https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_WrightKatie-19-V-copy-3.jpg Wright Hahn https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_HahnCindy-19-V-copy-3.jpg Hahn Smith https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_SmithTom-19-V-copy-3.jpg Smith Tichenor https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_TichenorTodd-19-V-copy-2.jpg Tichenor Wallingford https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_WallingfordBryan-2-copy-3.jpg Wallingford https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_WC-Dark-Gr-logo1.jpg