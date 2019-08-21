Local Briefs: Blanchester schools to lease out 10 acres to Blan Pool and Rec Center

Blan Schools to lease out land for pool

The Blanchester School Board at their meeting Monday night approved a 50-year lease allowing the Blanchester Pool and Recreation Center to use 10 acres to build their facility near Blanchester High School.

Superintendent Dean Lynch said the lease will be for “no more than 10 acres” of a 40-acre lot near the high school.

Lynch told the News Journal that all expenses would be paid by the Pool and Rec Board and that no public funds would be used to develop the pool.

Lynch said he, the Pool and Rec Board, and architects will meet on Friday to discuss further developments.

Osborn reunion scheduled

The 41st annual Francis M. and Laura Belle Osborn reunion will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Senior Citizen Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Dinner is at 1 p.m. This year, the meat (ham and chicken ) will be catered, so bring a side dish and/or dessert. Plates, silverware, etc. and lemonade, iced tea, and bottled water will be provided. Don’t forget your white elephant gifts.