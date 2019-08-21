Sheriff’s Office: Several incidents of domestic violence reported

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies responding to a domestic violence report at the 1700 block of State Route 133 South in Marion Township at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 8. A 45-year-old Blanchester male is suspected of assaulting his parent — a 78-year-old Blanchester male. The victim is listed as having apparent minor injuries.

• Deputies responded to an assault report at the 3600 block of Clarksville Road in Clarksville at 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 15. According to the report, a 22-year-old female had apparent minor injuries that were allegedly caused by her boyfriend.

• At 3:09 p.m. on Aug. 12, a 26-year-old Clarksville female reported she was assaulted by three subjects at the 5600 block of Cuba Road in Washington Township. The report indicates the victim has possible internal injuries and apparent minor injuries and that the suspects were known to the victim. She told deputies gasoline was poured on her and that she was beaten.

• At 1:53 a.m. on Aug. 14, deputies initiated an investigation into an alleged aggravated assault occurring at the 5600 block of Cuba Road in Washington Township. The report indicates a 37-year-old Wilmington had severe lacerations and that the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim. Deputies collected a blue pry bar as evidence.

• Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence after responding to the 1-99 block of Fife Road in Green Township on a domestic incident at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9. According to the report, when they arrived, deputies spoke with a 24-year-old male resident. He explained he was asleep due to working third shift at his job when the suspect — his wife — woke him up and accused him of having an affair. “He said he tried sleeping on the bed and she wouldn’t stop hitting him. He got up and went into the living room where he tried to sleep on the sofa. He said she kept hitting and scratching him as well as pulling his ear,” the report states. He admitted to grabbing her forearm because she “had her fingernails clamped down on his arm scratching him.” The report indicates he had scratches on his upper arm and forearm; no injuries were located on the ear. Another deputy arrived and spoke with the suspect, who said the victim “twisted her arm and threw her to the floor inside the home.” The deputy advised he observed no injuries while speaking with her. The suspect told deputies she wanted to talk about their marital problems but it turned into arguing and became physical between the two. The deputy asked why she had no signs of injury, she advised “the marks had disappeared” before they arrived. Authorities determined the female was the aggressor and she was arrested. She was transported to the Clinton County Adult Detention Facility and held without bond until her court appearance, according to the report. Since a child of the victim and suspect was present at the time, Clinton County Children Services would be involved.

• At 1:42 p.m. on Aug. 2, deputies responded to the 3500 block of State Route 73 West in Union Township, where they were advised there were subjects there that weren’t supposed to be there. A barbed-wire fence was listed as damaged. Deputies collected two capped syringes at the scene.

• Deputies responded to a theft report at the 200 block of West Curry Road in Liberty Township, at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 2; 1,450 gallons of water was the reported stolen item.

• At 4:37 a.m. on Aug. 8, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 4200 block of Cuba Road in Union Township for a left of center violation. According to the report, a bag of crystal-like substance was located in the driver’s pocket.

• At 2 a.m. on Aug. 16, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person report at the 5700 block of U.S. 68 North. Upon arrival, suspected methamphetamine was located.

• At 1:16 a.m. on Aug. 17, deputies responded in reference to an alarm at a business on McCoy Road. Upon arrival, the suspect was located inside. A 41-year-old Clarksville male was arrested and charged with alleged breaking and entering, drug paraphernalia, and drug possession. Narcotics were located at the scene.

