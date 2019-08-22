Some passengers are identified

Regarding last week’s Aug. 15 Throwback Thursday photo (which shows passengers seated in the last B&O passenger train through Wilmington) …

• Joel Botts called the News Journal to identify his brother, Craig Botts of Wilmington, and their father, Virgil Botts, a longtime Wilmington banker. About midway back on the right side of the photo, Craig Botts is the little blonde-haired boy who appears to be standing on his (mostly hidden) mother’s lap with father Virgil at the right. The mother is Patti Botts, who now is 90 and lives in Wilmington.

• Patricia Brewer let us know that her “grandmother and aunt are in the third seat (left) in the photo: Pearl (on aisle and looking out the window) and Ocie Rose.”

• Ida Lee Brewer Cann told us, “Ann Mathews Smith is the first person on the left side of the picture. She is the daughter of the late Donald H Mathews and Lucille Brewer Mathews. Also, my niece.”

Thanks, all!