More Sheriff’s reports: thefts reported; narcotics found

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 10:07 a.m. on Aug. 13, deputies discovered suspected narcotics on a subject while at the 4800 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville.

• At 11:21 a.m. on Aug. 14, a 68-year-old Blanchester male reported multiple items stolen from the 100 block of Gano Road. According to the report, $75 worth of sports equipment, an iPad, and $100 were stolen.

• At 10:27 a.m. on Aug. 15, a 73-year-old New Vienna male reported his 1993 black with red stripes Dodge pickup was stolen from his residence in the 100 block of West Main Street in New Vienna.

• At 10:18 a.m. on Aug. 10, deputies responded to the 600 block of Pyle Road in Clarksville on the report of a stolen four-wheeler. According to the report, it was stolen overnight from a 75-year-old male resident.

• At 1:11 a.m. on Aug. 10, during a traffic stop around State Route 73 in New Vienna for a turn signal violation. During the stop, deputies located suspected narcotics.

• At 7:05 a.m. on Aug. 12, deputies responded to the 7100 block of Farmers Road in Martinsville on the report of a vehicle theft. A 34-year-old male resident reported an acquaintance of his took the keys of his gray 2006 Chevrolet Malibu without consent.

• At 1:59 p.m. on Aug. 9, deputies responded to a theft report at the 4800 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville. A 68-year-old male resident reported a sterling silver ring with “a heart and turquoise chips” was stolen. An acquaintance of the victim is indicated as the suspect. According to the report, the incident took place between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9.

• At 3:20 p.m. Aug. 8, a 27-year-old Washington Township male reported multiple items were stolen from his residence on Accommodation Road. The report lists $400 in cash and coins, a muzzleloader rifle, and a semi-automatic handgun as the items stolen.

• Deputies received a report of a subject making menacing comments about “shooting up” a school and a post office at 3:27 p.m. on Aug. 8. No further information was listed.

• At 7:56 p.m. on Aug. 6, a 45-year-old Morrow male reported that a neighbor of his dug up his fence post without his permission at the 5900 block of Farmers Road in Martinsville.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

