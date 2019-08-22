WC garners grant to develop Peace/Conflict Studies Network

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is taking a lead role in establishing a coalition of Ohio institutions with an interest in peace and conflict studies.

The College received a $6,000 grant from the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC) to lead the development of an Ohio Peace and Conflict Studies Network.

Currently, some 18 colleges and universities possess an interest in membership with the potential of reaching the more than 50 institutions in Ohio that present peace-related programs and degrees. Wilmington College offers a minor in peace studies and a concentration in peace and nonviolence as an offering under the religion and philosophy area.

Dr. Tanya Maus, director of the Peace Resource and Quaker Heritage centers at WC, said the College is pleased to be involved in creating a broad coalition within Ohio higher education that is “united by an intentional focus on peace and conflict reconciliation pedagogy.”

As the Ohio Peace and Conflict Studies Network develops and helps build capacity in it member institutions, Maus said it will be developing a series of free webinars available via GPPAC’s website. These will include such topics as good practices in course development, student programming and infrastructure development, how to market programs, and how to gain administrative buy-in.

GPPAC is active in the field of conflict resolution and peace building across the world.

