A finishing touch

Work is nearing completion on re-configuring the former offices of the Clinton County Board of Elections at the Clinton County Courthouse. The new occupants of the space will be staffers with the Adult Probation Department which is a division of the Clinton County Common Pleas Court. In the photo Michael Durham with Tri State Interiors applies wood stain to a new door. Next on the to-do list at the courthouse is remodeling of the space currently occupied by Adult Probation, making way for the Clinton County Public Defender staff to relocate there. Earlier this year the board of elections moved to the County Annex Building located in Wilmington at 111 S. Nelson Ave. Suite #4 next to the Clinton County Health Department.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal