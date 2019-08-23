WILL program to resume with 21 fall courses

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) is starting its 10th year with a slate of 21 seminars available this fall from Sept. 17 through Nov. 8.

The popular Wilmington College program, designed for the 40-plus crowd, returns after a hiatus last spring and the death of founding director Margaret Guentert. It maintains the same mission of offering authentic educational opportunities for older persons who possess a will to continue learning.

Anita Stanley with the College’s Academic Affairs Office is coordinating the program.

“Our objective is to lead all who wish to join us to new ideas, possibly to new experiences and to continue to gain pleasure in the pursuit of continued, shared learning,” she said.

This fall’s seminars feature: Behind the Headlines, Computer Literacy for Beginners, Drawing I, English Gardens, Essentrics Classical Stretch: Apprentice Class, Furniture Restoration, Genealogy, How to Talk to Your Doctor about Planning for the Unknown, International Home Cooking, Introduction to Equine & Horsemanship, Knitting Basics, Mankind’s Destructive Alteration of Our Environment, Memory Flower Bead Making, Personal Finance Strategy, Quilt Tops 101, Stained Glass, Tai Chi, The Delights of Grammar, Punctuation and Usage, Upholstery 101, Wine Tasting, and Weight Lifting & Strength Training.

The cost is $60 for the first two seminars and $30 for each additional one. Registration deadline is Sept. 16.

Course descriptions, class meeting dates and registration information are available on WILL’s web page on Wilmington College’s site: www.wilmington.edu/will/. Also, course booklets and more information can be obtained by contacting Stanley at 937.481.2328 or via email at anita_stanley@wilmington.edu.

