Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 13. Critical: Inside of ice machine has pink residue on inside ledge.

Several gnats by used grease container, soda box storage and iced tea brewing area. Please contact pest control operator. Employee with extremely long hair in just ponytail, not restrained. Some employees with no hair restraint, male employee with beard and no restraint. Outside of ice machine is dirty. Back handsink is dirty. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. Floor beside used oil container dirty. Floor under 3-compartment sink dirty. Floor under deep fryer has milky white substance on floor. Prep cooler on right side of line is leaking water out of the bottom.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 17.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 12. Follow-up. Several violations were corrected. Thank you! Shelving in Traulsen 4-door cooler (kitchen) surface is worn/not in good repair. Maximum registering irreversible thermometer for warewash machine is unavailable. Trash and unnecessary items to facility — tires, etc. — stored near grease dumpster. Light (1) nonworking in vent hood. Ceiling light (1) nonworking above warewash machine. Grease accumulated on floor near cooking oil collection/storage equipment. Splatter/residues accumulation on floor/walls under soda fountain machines.

Follow-up: Sept. 13.

• Dilly Bar, 803 Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 12. Critical: Strawberry topping 46°F; cooler air temp. 48°F (prep cooler, in ice cream area). Person in Charge adjusted temperature control, will check temperature/monitor. Open package of sliced ham missing date mark. Container of hot dogs missing date mark. PIC added dates. Buckets (2) of sanitizer solution (bleach water) missing name labels. PIC corrected. Sugar missing common name label in storage containers. Buckets of bleach water stored on floor. New equipment was added that is not commercial or NSF (or similar) certified (box freezer, warmer, microwave and cotton candy machine). Hot water at handsink faucet leaks. PIC had turned off. Bottle of vitamins stored above prep cooler.

Follow-up: Aug. 26.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Pike, Midland, Aug. 7. No employee at this facility has Manager Certification in food safety. All food employees must wear hat/hair net; employee had no hair restraint.

• Subway, 657 W. Main St., Blanchester, Aug. 7. Everything looks good. No violations at this time. Thank you!

• Dealertrack, 3268 Progress Way #12, Wilmington, Aug. 9. Critical: Freezer did not lock during test. Maintenance on-site to repair.

License is not on display (original must be on-site/no copy). Dust/debris accumulated behind equipment on floors. Spillage in bottom of freezer unit.

Follow-up: Aug. 28.

• Cowan Lake State Park Commissary, 1756 Osborn Road, Wilmington, Aug. 9. Critical: Hot dog package missing date mark. Bacon pieces dated July 28. Person in Charge discarded. Discussed frozen and thawing date marks.

Microwave (new) is not commercial or NSF certified. Shelf in reach-in cooler has rust accumulation. Self-closer on restroom door is missing.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-4.jpg