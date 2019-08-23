Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 9 people on drug charges

WILMINGTON — Eight people were indicted on drug possession charges at a recent Clinton County Grand Jury session, and another person was charged with possessing and also trafficking drugs.

Below are the names, ages, residences, and the charges of those who were indicted:

• Sondra K. Leasher, 49, of Midland, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Kylee R. Camp, 19, of the Manchester, Ohio area, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tessa A. Holsinger, 21, of Hillsboro, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Amie L. Richards, 34, of the Blanchester area, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Stephen R. Lamb, 36, of Wilmington, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Heather M. Blevins, 34, of Blanchester, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brooke E. Monnin, 22, of the Waynesville area, charged with possession of cocaine.

• Ashley N. Bryant, 32, of Batavia, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Blake A. Richards, 24, of Dayton, charged with trafficking in hashish (with a specification), possession of hashish, trafficking in marijuana (with a specification), and possession of marijuana.

• Richard Joseph Smith, 29, of Wilmington, charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

• Daniel W. Decker, 38, of Wilmington, charged with failing to appear in court as required.

