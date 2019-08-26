‘Jenny Hollywood’ preparing to dance for the Murphy

WILMINGTON — Jenny “Hollywood” Rocheleau is excitedly preparing to perform in the Murphy Theatre’s Dancing with the Stars presented by CMH Regional Health System on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Each of the 10 contestants are partnered with dance pros via the Wilmington Performing Arts Studio. Hollywood’s dancing partner is Katie Wright, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at Wilmington College and a ballroom dance instructor as well as a competitor in swing dance.

Hollywood receives services from the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities and knows this is a big deal to be a part of the show.

One of Hollywood’s biggest supporters is Josh “Eddie” Adkins, Community Integration Coordinator at the Nike Center, and he states this is “a true step towards integration of individuals with developmental disabilities in our community.”

All 10 of the community members performing as contestants have the goal of raising $5,000 each for the historic Murphy Theatre, and Hollywood is about halfway there. Recently, a bowling fundraiser coordinated by Adkins and Jackie Balon of Royal Z Lanes helped support Hollywood’s mission by contributing $851.

Katie Wright will be the dancing partner of "Hollywood." From left are the Nike Center's Josh Adkins; Jenny Rocheleau; and Jackie Balon of Royal Z Lanes at the recent fundraiser for the Murphy Theatre.