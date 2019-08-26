Dancing stars set several upcoming fundraisers for Murphy Theatre

You can vote (donate) to your favorite dancing star(s) at: themurphytheatre.org/dancing-with-the-stars .

WILMINGTON — Some of the upcoming fundraisers for contestants in the 2019 Murphy Theatre’s Dancing with the Stars presented by CMH Regional Health System that were provided to the News Journal include these below — and remember, all funds raised go directly to the historic Murphy Theatre:

Veronica Campbell

A fundraiser is set for Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at South Street Wine Cellar; tickets are $25 or $30 for VIP with just 50 seats available. If you show a college ID and are 21 ticket price is $15. Each ticket includes wine, appetizers and door prizes. Tickets are available at Strength & Dignity Boutique and at the Beauty Bar Salon and Spa.

Get in to Beauty Bar Salon and Spa for your chance to win a gift basket valued at $200 that includes a $50 Beauty Bar gift card; $10 a ticket.

Alex Rhinehart

Join him on center stage of the Murphy Theatre for POP Painting with the STAR 7-10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. All guests will enjoy light appetizers and good company as they paint a POP portrait of our historic theatre’s grand marquee.

Step-by-step instructions and all supplies provided and no experience needed. Donations start at $35.

Staci Freeze

Remember to keep an eye out for The Flock. This fundraiser involves your lawn being “flocked” with pink flamingos and the “victims” pay for “Flockers” to remove the flock. Flock a new victim, and you can even purchase flocking insurance.

Jenny Rocheleau

One of Jenny’s favorite restaurants is Fiesta Veracruz; dine there on Monday, Aug. 26 (up until 10 p.m.) and the restaurant will donate 15 percent of food and soft drink sales to support Jenny and the Murphy. She will be there from 5-6:30 p.m. Present the flyer that can be found at the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities page for dining in or takeout orders.

Meet “Jenny Hollywood” and raise funds for the Murphy Theatre at her “Friday Night Lights” booth at the Clinton-Massie football game Friday, Aug. 30 as the Falcons host East Clinton. It includes giveaways, silly-selfie photo ops, and Korean food samples for a donation.

