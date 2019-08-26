City’s water meter upgrade underway

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington water meter upgrade project is underway.

The meter upgrade is part of modernizing the utility billing customer service for residents. Letters and postcards have been sent to all customers explaining the process, according to Director of Public Service Brian Shidaker.

During the upgrade, all customers will receive new metering equipment, and most will receive new meters. Approximately 20 percent of residents will have their current meters retrofitted. This new equipment will allow for automated, hourly readings of water consumption.

Customers whose meters are currently in outside pits will not have to be involved in the equipment change-out process.

A day or two before the change, a door hanger will be left at the property. Upon arrival at the property, the technician will knock on the door to inform the customer that water will be shut off for up to an hour.

Customers whose meters are inside their home or business will need to make an appointment for a technician to complete the equipment update. Appointments are generally available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Evening and/or Saturday appointments will be made if necessary. Most appointments will last an hour or less.

Customers will receive correspondence through the mail that contains specific information on whether appointments are necessary and information needed to make them, including unique coding assigned to each property.

Please note, installation technicians will carry city identification badges and their vehicles will be marked as a City of Wilmington Water Department contractor.

The state-of-the-art technology is being installed at no cost to the customer and will enable customers to monitor up-to-date water usage, Shidaker said.

Information on accessing usage and account data will be sent to customers when that system is ready, which is currently scheduled for late October.

“The city appreciates residents’ accommodations as we make this transition to help better manage our collective water resources,” said Shidaker.

If you have any additional inquiries, please contact the Utility Billing Office at 937-382-5711, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

