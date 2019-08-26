Local Briefs: ECHS Class of ‘69 reunion upcoming; Dalton Road open

Dalton Road now open

The bridge maintenance on West Dalton Road has been completed and the road is now open, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

ECHS Class of ‘69 reunion set

Plans are finalized for the 50th class reunion of the East Clinton High School Class of 1969. Classmates are reminded to return their RSVP’s to Penny Blackburn on or before Aug. 30.

The celebration will start on Friday evening, Sept. 13 at the home of John and Carol Joy in New Vienna. On Saturday, Sept. 14, classmates are invited to gather at McCoy’s Catering for dinner and reminiscing; McCoy’s is just outside of Wilmington.

If you have not received your invitation, please contact Sue McKenzie Pierson at vspierson@yahoo.com or Penny Fauber Blackburn at pl_blackburn@frontier.com.