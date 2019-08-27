COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Tuesday, Aug. 27

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, Tuesdays 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Blanchester community blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. in the Blanchester Municipal Building cafeteria, 318 E. Main St., Blanchester. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

ˆ

Wednesday, Aug. 28

• TLC the lactation club is a mothers group with breastfeeding in mind. All groups are free and open to the community. Of course children are welcome! Refreshments will be served as well. Monthly groups take place every second Tuesday of the month at the First Church of God at 7 p.m. and every fourth Wednesday of the month at the New Life Clinic at 7 p.m. For more information please contact Delilah Pritchett at 937-382-2862.

ˆ

Thursday, Aug. 29

• Wilmington native Jonathan Evans, a graduate of Wilmington College and Wilmington High School, looks to the simplicity represented by black and white images in creating his drawings and photographs. Wilmington College’s Harcum Gallery will host an exhibit of his works Aug. 29 through Oct. 4. An opening reception is planned for Aug. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Normal gallery hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Clinton County Master Gardeners meeting is Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton County Extension Office 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All are welcome.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30 -5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Friday, Aug. 30

• OHAHA Arabians show at the World Equestrian Center Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. www.worldequestriancenter.com

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Theresa Rembert.

ˆ

Saturday, Aug. 31

• Clinton County Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon downtown Wilmington on Mulberry Street. First ever “Kids Market” during normal market hours. Come out and see what future Market vendors have to offer. Support their creativity! The “Kids Market” is being sponsored through the generous support of Jason Hillard, financial advisor with Edward Jones of Wilmington.

ˆ

Monday, Sept. 2

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Center will be closed; no activities.

ˆ

Tuesday, Sept. 3

• Survivors After Suicide Group meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, 840 Timber Glen Drive. For more info, please call Jennie Mason at 937-728-1402.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Fun Life Stuff: We Knead Bread at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday September 4 from 4:30-5 p.m. Make, knead, and assemble your own loaf of bread to bake at home. Fun Life Stuff is a 30-minute home economics class at your library. Learn the basics of cooking, sewing, cleaning, bank accounts, health and wellness, and more. Appropriate for children ages 5-12.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens business meeting Sept. 4 at noon followed by carry-in lunch then bingo.

ˆ

Thursday, Sept. 5

• Three-day yard sale 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Angels Awaiting Maternity Home Angel House at 782 Xenia Ave., Wilmington.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. Class is led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

ˆ

Friday, Sept. 6

• 42nd Annual Corn Festival is set for Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington. Music Friday and Saturday nights and always food and fun activities to see and take part in including the Corn Olympics. Daily admission is $4 (weekend passes are $7); children under 12 admitted free. www.cornfestivalonline.com

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is sculpturing. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Member Wii bowling league every Friday 9-11:30 a.m. at the Blan senior center.

ˆ

Saturday, Sept. 7

• 42nd Annual Corn Festival continues Saturday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington. Music Saturday night and always food and fun activities. Daily admission is $4 (weekend passes are $7); children under 12 admitted free. www.cornfestivalonline.com

• Clinton County Community Action Program Sixth Annual Corn 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 7. Proceeds will benefit Clinton County Senior Citizens. Trophies will be awarded to the top three men and women runners as well as the top three men and women walkers. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the event beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is $25 after Aug. 19 with no T-shirt. Registration forms can be picked up: at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington; at www.clintoncap.org; at www.facebook.com/clintoncountyseniorcenter; or call 937-382-8365.

• Blanchester Community Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. at Blanchester Senior Center, 707 N. Broadway. All are invited.

• All-Breed Show of the Warren County Kennel Club Sept. 7-8 at the Royal Canin Ring at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. Includes junior shows, vendors row and raffle, Meet the Breeds, four Fast CAT events and more. www.wckcohio.com

ˆ

Sunday, Sept. 8

• 42nd Annual Corn Festival continues Saturday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington. Daily admission is $4; children under 12 admitted free. www.cornfestivalonline.com

• Knit Wits Club meets at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, Sept.8 at 2 p.m. Bring your project and join new friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all projects types; knit, crochet, needlepoint, etc.

ˆ

Monday, Sept. 9

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 9 at 6. p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Clinton County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at Cape May Community Room.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

• New fall schedule for Blanchester Senior Citizens chair exercise: every Monday; every other Wednesday; and now every Friday at 9 a.m. This is a free activity open to the public.

• Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the library at St. Columbkille’s Parish Center. Next meeting is Monday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. For more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

ˆ

Wednesday, Sept. 11

• Discovery Club for children ages 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m. Clinton County Master Gardeners will present a special program this month.

ˆ

Thursday, Sept. 12

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• The Daytime Book Club will be held at Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. This is sponsored by Wilmington Public Library, and new members are welcome. This is the meeting for picking out books for the coming year, so bring your book suggestions.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• Come to the Wilmington Public Library for ’90s Adult Trivia Night on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6-8 p.m. Prizes awarded and extra points given for ‘90s dress. Snacks provided.

ˆ

Friday, Sept. 13

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is painting. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

ˆ

Sunday, Sept. 15

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

• Fall Yard Sale, 10-2, WAHS Shelter, 5312 US 68 North, Wilmington. Please call 1-877-802-1633 for questions. Proceeds from the sale benefit unwanted cats & dogs that WAHS helps.

ˆ

Monday, Sept. 16

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

ˆ

Tuesday, Sept. 17

• Adult Documentary Club on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with Library for details on film.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens social meeting at noon followed by carry-in lunch. Entertainment provided by Cape May Players.

• Turning the Corner Widows luncheon meets on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive.. Please call Mary Camp at 937-382-7171 with your reservation by Friday, Sept. 13. Just a little gathering for fellowship, friends and good food.

ˆ

Wednesday, Sept. 18

• History Extra: Rebels & Revere — for children ages 5-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Learn all about the Civil War. There will be artifacts, (unloaded) weapons, costumes, and plenty of books.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6:15 p.m. Make a book page pumpkin. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

ˆ

Thursday, Sept. 19

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup — Explore and give examples of sensory play with make-it take-it activities. Learn how sensory processing relates to behavior by visiting different sensory activity stations 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St. RSVP at 937-382-5899.

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-thirty minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

• “The Pie Ladies” presented by The Armchair Theater — residents of Ohio Living Cape May — at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy some pie and coffee after the show.

ˆ

Friday, Sept. 13

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Barbara Leeds; program leader Cindy Petrich.

ˆ

Friday, Sept. 20

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is “collages”. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

ˆ

Saturday, Sept. 21

• Harveysburg Historic Fall Fest noon-6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Elizabeth Harvey First Free Black School, 23 North St., Harveysburg. Admission and parking are free. Craft vendors, live demonstrations, wool spinning, gourd demonstration, youth scavenger hunt, youth history hunt, History with Howard, face painting, and door prize drawings every hour.

ˆ

Monday, Sept. 23

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

• Essential Oils 101 at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. What are essential oils? How do essential oils work? How are toxins and chemicals in your home hurting your body? These questions and more will be answered in this 3-week Monday night series all about essential oils.

ˆ

Wednesday, Sept. 25

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

ˆ

Thursday, Sept. 26

• Mother Goose on the Loose will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10:00 a.m. It will be a fun-filled 30-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Appropriate for infants up to age 3.

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Beezus and Ramona” by Beverly Cleary. There will be a discussion and creative activity. This book club is for ages 7 and up.

• Fall into Fitness Class for children ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Led by certified instructors from Anytime Fitness, Vital Fitness, and Get Fit Gym.

ˆ

Friday, Sept. 27

• Little Artists Series for ages 3-12 at Wilmington Public Library on Friday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. The art medium this week is “fruit stamps”. Southern State Community College (North Campus) is hosting an art show and asked for help to make pieces to put on display. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Kathleen Blake.

ˆ

Monday, Sept. 30

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday night, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts.

ˆ

Thursday, Oct. 3

• Cut the Cord will be presented at Wilmington Public Library on Thursday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. Learn about free and low-cost alternatives to cable television.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

ˆ

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

ˆ

Friday, Oct. 11

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Pat King; program leader Barbara Leeds.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 12

• Meet R2-D2 and BB-8, at Wilmington Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. Josh Montgomery, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and his students from Southern State Community College will present about the journey of building these Star Wars Droids. There will be demonstrations and photo-ops. Fun and informative for all ages.

ˆ

Wednesday, Oct. 16

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Collective Goods Book Sale is Oct. 16, 17 and 18 at Clinton Memorial Hospital Atrium.

ˆ

Sunday, October 20

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

ˆ

Friday, Oct. 25

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Lorie MacDonald.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 8

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess/program leader Faye Mahaffey.

ˆ

Monday, Nov. 11

• Health Alliance of Clinton County Masquerade Jewelry Sale is Nov. 11-12.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 15

• Six & Twenty Club business meeting at home of Fayanne Saunders.

ˆ

Sunday Nov. 17

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

ˆ

Friday, Nov. 22

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess Patti Cook; program leader Sally Buchanan.

ˆ

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 15

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House, 1 to 3 p.m, to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.