More municipal court sentences handed down

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23, 2019:

• Andrew Scardicchio, 21, of Cincinnati, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Scardicchio must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of marijuana possession and possession of level 3/4/5 drugs were dismissed.

• Skyler South, 25, of New Vienna, theft, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $750, assessed $270 court costs. A no license plate violation was dismissed.

• Kelli Vandiver, 39, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Vandiver must commit no further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation.

• Halona Wisecup, 22, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. A marijuana possession charge and improper backing charge were dismissed.

• Casey Watkins, 24, of Blanchester, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Watkins must take part in supervised probation.

• James Harner, 33, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-12 point suspension, sentenced to ten days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of fictitious registration and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate.

• Andrea Brandon, 31, of Springfield, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Micah Waits, 38, of Wilmington, drug possession, driving under suspension-financial, fined $400, assessed $270 court costs. A fictitious registration violation was dismissed.

• Deana Ward, 28, of Eaton, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, loud exhaust, fined $300, assessed $135 court costs.

• Michael Stamper, 37, of Batavia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and no operator’s license were dismissed.

• Wendy Quigley, 46, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Justin Fort, 31, of Willoughby Hills, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Fort.

• Patrick McClain, 32, of Slidell, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by McClain.

• Lok Darjee, 40, of Cincinnati, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Darjee.

• Timothy Ledbetter, 24, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Ledbetter.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

