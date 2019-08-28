Sheriff’s reports: Traffic stop leads to warrant arrests, drugs

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:10 a.m. on Aug. 23, deputies performed a traffic stop around West Mount Pleasant Road and U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township for a no plate-light violation. According to the report, one subject was found to be in possession of a drug abuse instrument and had an active warrant, a second subject was also found to be in possession of a drug abuse instrument and also had an active warrant. Deputies seized four syringes, suspected crystal meth, and a bag containing cotton, a mirror and drug equipment.

• At 7:07 a.m. on Aug. 23, a 35-year-old Lebanon female reported that she hadn’t seen or heard from her daughter in three weeks. The report indicates the female’s spouse is a suspect and that the incident location is a residence on State Route 28 in Clark Township.

• At 3:02 p.m. on Aug. 18, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Brimstone Road in Chester Township, in reference to a contractor taking money without completing the work. Deputies spoke with the 62-year-old male resident who stated he knew the suspect who took $5,300 from them. The incident took place between May 18 and Aug. 18, according to the report.

• At 10:53 a.m. on Aug. 20, deputies received a report of vandalism at the 4400 block of Sabina Road in Wilmington. A 56-year-old female reported an otherwise known subject damaged her 2010 white Dodge Charger.

• At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies received a report of a license plate being stolen from a vehicle at the 300 block of East Main Street in Clarksville from a 44-year-old female resident. The resident also reported she noticed the truck in her backyard had been rummaged through but no items were reported stolen.

• At 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 21, a 53-year-old Sabina male reported he paid $8,325 to have metal roofing installed at the 5100 block of State Route 728 South in Sabina, Wayne Township. But the suspect (an acquaintance of the victim) never installed the roofing and “refuses to refund any money.”

• At 11:23 a.m. on Aug. 24, a 39-year-old Midland male reported he was being harassed by his neighbor at the 1-99 block of Pine Street in Midland.

• At 5:47 p.m. on Aug. 25, deputies received a report of vandalism at a graveyard the 500 block of Jonesboro Road in Midland, Jefferson Township. According to the report, the flower vases on both ends of a tombstone were damaged.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574