BPD: 2 men charged within 20 minutes for separate domestic incidents

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester police say that within a 20-minute period officers arrested two suspects in two unrelated domestic incidents.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 11:50 a;.m. police were called to 207 N. Broadway St. after a woman called to report her ex-boyfriend was trespassing on the property, according to a news release from Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

He said officers arrived and spoke with the victim, age 56, who stated Allen Cooper, 39, of Wilmington came to her door and refused to leave after she repeatedly requested that he do so.

“An officer was called to the same address by the same woman on Aug. 6, when she made a similar report,” stated Reinbolt. “At that time the responding officer told Cooper he was not to be on the woman’s property. The woman further reported that, during the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday, Cooper was outside her home prowling about on her property.”

Cooper was arrested for criminal trespass and was taken to the Clinton County Jail, said Reinbolt.

On that same day just minutes later at 12:11 p.m., police were summoned to 107 N. Broadway St. “after a man called claiming someone was trying to take his child from the home against his wishes,” said Reinbolt, who said that “officers arrived and spoke with the resident of the home, Brandon Peery, 37, as well as a 37-year-old Milford woman who was holding a toddler.

“Officers spoke to both parties and learned that the woman has a child by Peery. She brought the child to visit Peery, and at the end of the visit, Peery blocked the door and would not let her leave, threw a pop can at her and threatened her with physical harm,” stated Reinbolt.

“Prior to calling police, the woman phoned Peery’s step-father, who arrived before police and subdued Peery, allowing the woman and child to depart. Officers arrested Peery for domestic violence and he was taken to the Clinton County Jail.”

Reinbolt added, “Since both Cooper and Peery were arrested within 20 minutes of one another, Ptl. Sarah Luken transported them to the county jail together, but not before they got into an argument with one another over the relative tightness of their respective handcuffs.”

Cooper https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_cooper-1.jpg Cooper Peery https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_peery.jpg Peery