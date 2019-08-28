Smile for the camera!

A resource fair at Blanchester Friends Housing included animals from the Bone Family Exotic Farm. Pictured is Brian Bone, holding a dwarf caiman crocodile and a fox. Also there were a marmoset monkey and a Brazilian short-tailed possum. Blanchester Friends Housing is an Episcopal Retirement Services-managed senior housing community. The resource fair was tailored for the residents, and included booths staffed by representatives of Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio, insurance companies, a shop that provides diabetic and orthopedic shoes and compression socks, a local funeral home, a pharmacy, a homecare provider, and a long-term care facility. Food items for a barbecue held later were provided by Continental Manor and Humana.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal