New Sabina principal adds video to morning announcements

SABINA — The new principal at Sabina Elementary School has added video with the morning announcements.

At Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, Matthew “Matt” Willian showed an example of a recent video. In the video, his family’s two dogs are highlighted on what was National Dog Day. In the video, Willian encourages the young students to talk to one another about their pets.

Willian, a resident of Leesburg, is a first-year administrator. He previously was a teacher with the Mason City Schools District.

He said he has four expectations for students and staff: “Work hard; take care of yourself; take care of others; and take care of our school.” Willian plans to consistently communicate those expectations over and over again, he told the school board members.

In the business part of the session, the school board officially entered into a resolution of acceptance in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Classroom Facilities Assistance Program. This action relates to an upcoming construction of a new middle school on the Lees Creek campus, plus upgrades of the high school as well as the elementaries located in Sabina and New Vienna.

The renovations as well as the new construction will include safety and security upgrades to the facilities.

The security improvements are expected to include secure entryways, updated camera surveillance systems, one-pull lockdown systems and automatic-locking doors.

The original portion of the existing middle school was built in 1905.

The next regular school board meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 in the high school media center.

