ECHS Class of 1979 holds 40th reunion

The East Clinton Class of 1979 celebrated their 40th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Building, with 25 members and a total of 42 including guests.

The class enjoyed a meal catered by McCoy’s and was entertained with The Teacher’s Pet band.

Part of the evening was in remembrance of 15 deceased classmates. For those who could not attend, including a classmate in Amsterdam, the class went live on Facebook and posted pictures and video throughout the evening.

Their class composite that hangs in the hallways at East Clinton was fading away due to the type of film and processing used in the late seventies. The class had the composite removed to be restored.

Hal Allen of Allen Studio, Wilmington, took a copy of the composite and restored as much detail as possible. The new composite pictured in black and white will now hang in the hallway of the high school.

