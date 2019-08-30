Football Fridays have arrived

The 2019 high school football season is here. All four county teams are in action tonight with the feature game in Adams Township as East Clinton visits Clinton-Massie. Wilmington is on the road at Valley View and Blanchester travels to Gardner Park to play the Washington Blue Lions. All games kick-off at 7 p.m. tonight. One schedule in Thursday’s News Journal listed the Wilmington start time as 7:30 p.m but that is incorrect.

