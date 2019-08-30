OSHP: Sabina hit-skip probe continues; possible suspect ID’d

Authorities have identified a possible suspect in a hit-skip accident in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Sabina, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At about 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, a man was struck by a vehicle around U.S. 22 and State Route 279.

The 34-year-old male victim from Sabina was transported by emergency services to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment. He is currently a patient at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the OSHP.

Trooper Joe Griffith of the OSHP investigative unit in West Chester said that, while the victim is conscious, he’s not currently in a position to speak with authorities about what happened.

The victim sustained multiple injuries when he was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by a 56-year-old male, also from Sabina, whose name has not been released. Griffith said the victim sustained possible internal injuries, though he did not have the specifics on those injuries.

“This is a weird investigation,” said Griffith. “It’s possible to call them both suspects and victims.”

The trooper said the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office is also involved with the investigation and is being kept up-to-date.

