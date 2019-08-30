Peelle descendants hold 129th reunion

The descendants of John and Lydia Bundy Peelle gathered at the Quaker Knoll Lodge on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25 to celebrate the 129th annual Peelle Reunion.

Mrs. Christine Hadley Snyder presented a most interesting and educational slide program of a recent trip where she and her husband, Gene, revisited El Salvador after serving there 50 years ago as members of the Peace Corps. The trip was organized through the Road Scholars’ travel program.

The Snyders were very blessed to have had the opportunity to reconnect with Dr. William Pleites, current executive director of economic development, Fonda Millenial El Salvador. This man was only eight years old when Gene and Christine worked with him when they were in the Peace Corps 50 years ago and planted the seed to seek educational opportunities in his life.

How exciting for the Snyders to learn of his returning to his country to aide in their much needed area of economic development — all as a result of the Snyders’ influence in the Peace Corps program.

Twenty-two descendants enjoyed a delicious meal together and much good conversation and fellowship.

A special tribute was given to celebrate the life of Muriel Specht Hiatt. Extra copies of her recent celebration service was passed out to those who were unable to attend.

Richard and Kim Hiatt announced the birth of a new grandson, Parker Lee Hiatt. Craig and Belinda Cook shared about their recent trip to the Balken countries, Romania and Budapest and cruising the Danube River.

Susanne Peelle Kenney read an interesting letter from Linda Peelle Haldeman, originally from Paradise, California and now relocatd in Phoenix, Arizona. Linda unfortunately lost her home and all of her personal items in the forest fire that burned down the entire town of Paradise, California. Fortunately, her life was spared.

Linda P. Haldeman is a direct ancestor of Morris Peelle of Bloomington/Sabina area who left Ohio to settle in Whittier, California. He was a young widower left with a very young son. Maurice met a young lady named Cora on the train to California who ended up becoming his second wife and step-mother to his young son.

Our 130th annual reunion will be held on Aug. 23, 2020 at Quaker Knoll Camp Lodge at 12:30 p.m. The program will be provided by Jo Anne Lindsey and Butch Peelle with a historical presentation on the history of the Peelle family coming to America and settling in Clinton County.

Also, an auction of donated white elephant items will be enjoyed. Proceeds will go towards postal costs for reunion announcements. A very interesting book exchange was enjoyed this year by all.

The following people attended our 129th Annual Peelle Reunion: David Mills, Franklin/Red Lion, Ohio; Bob and Jimette Kenney, Washington C.H.; Harold and Kathy Wallen and Derek, Hillary, Wesley, and Addie Downing, Lynchburg; Christine and Gene Snyder, Clarksville; Richard and Kim Hiatt, Sara Geer, New Vienna; Susanne P. Kenney, Carolyn and Max Sharp, Craig and Belinda Cook, Sabina; Don and Jo Anne H. Lindsey and Butch Peelle, Wilmington.

May all Peelle ancestors please mark your calendars and plan to attend next year’s reunion. It is hoped to have a huge crowd attend and enjoy much good food and fellowship.

— Submitted by Jo Anne Hartman Lindsey, granddaughter of Edna Peelle Haines