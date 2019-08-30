Great summer for East Clinton FFA members

The East Clinton FFA has had a very busy summer, with many members spending a lot of time helping out with their chapter and community.

Officers got together to plan out the year, and members attended a FFA camp and also the state fair to help sell food at the pork booth.

Officers met up in June to plan all of the activities for the 2019-2020 school year — fundraisers, meetings and fun activities for the chapter and even the community. Officers also went to Kings Island, and participated in a breakout session.

Everyone had a great time spending the day getting to know one another better — and working together to get out of the breakout room on time.

Members Maggie Matthews, Quinton Tolle and Coy Farley attended this year’s FFA camp. They learned leadership, made new friends, and spent the weekend playing games outside.

Quinten stated that he had a lot of fun fishing with some of his new friends. All of the members that attended said they had a great time, and would like to go back next year.

Lastly, many members attended the state fair to help sell food at the pork booth, which helped our chapter raise money for our upcoming activities. Members got to spend a day at the fair, and had fun while helping out.

While members were there, they could watch different shows, taste different foods, and experience all of the fun at the Ohio State Fair.

East Clinton FFA officers at Kings island. Courtesy photos