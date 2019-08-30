Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 19. Critical: Hot dogs 130°F and 116°F (flat-top equipment). Person in Charge reheating hot dogs. Butter 107°F (containers on counter). PIC put on ice. Sanitizer solution container missing label. PIC added label.

Food handler wearing jewelry. Food handlers not wearing hair restraints. Wet cloths found stored next to sanitizer solution container. The following equipment is not in good repair: Prep cooler — rusty shelving and water in bottom of unit; spoon handles damaged that were in chili; under counters (2) have rusty shelving; handle damaged on reach-in freezer; microwaves’ handles damaged; fastener in icemaking machine is rusty; food containers have chipped surface. The following areas were not in good repair: Rust on shelving in kitchen/walk-in units; walk-in cooler door (edge); floor in kitchen, edges chipped/grout missing (holding water); cove trim missing near steamer. The following areas need cleaning attention: Walk-in freezer floor; wall near 3-sink.

• Arby’s, 1619 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 19. Critical: Food handler rubbed eyes with apron and gloved hands. Person in Charge instructed food handler to remove gloves and wash hands. Ice scoop container was dirty. PIC cleaned and sanitized. Slicer has food residues near blade. PIC to clean. Cheese sauce: 132°F, display 128°F (cheese dispenser); PIC adjusted temperature control and to replace cheese in dispenser. Onion straws 64°F in container on top of prep cooler. TCS foods must be maintained by time or temperature. Sliced tomatoes missing date mark. PIC to label.

Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom. Au jus mix was missing common name label on storage container. Food handler was not wearing hair restraint. Handles of tongs damaged/not in good repair. Shelving and floors have debris accumulations in walk-in cooler units. Dust accumulated on computer equipment (above equipment). Sides of fryers and floor under fryers have food debris/grease accumulations. Poster for first aid for choking unavailable.

Follow-up: Sept. 4.

• Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 16. Latex gloves boxes in kitchen; as of March 1, latex glove use prohibited by food safety code. Door seal damaged in Delfield reach-in cooler. Ceiling damaged above mop sink.

• Cluxton’s Dairy Bar, 267 W. Main St., New Vienna, Aug. 16. Cook was not wearing hair restraint. Wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizer solution. Handles of spoons found in nut toppings. Cole slaw, hot dog sauce, etc. mislabeled (dates). Person in Charge corrected. Light (ceiling) nonworking in kitchen. Light (vent hood) nonworking. Floor worn in front of ice cream machine.

• Clinton Memorial Hospital, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 20. Critical: Plums on display for customers not wrapped; Person in Charge had employee wrap plums.

Cappuccino dispensing containers in equipment missing common name label. Food packaged for retail sale missing quantity of contents and name/place of business. Bulk food available for consumer salt dispensing missing name labels (salad bar).

• The Diner, 149 W. Main St., New Vienna, Aug. 20. Employee beverage on counter in kitchen with no lid. There had been a water leak from upstairs paint being scraped to repaint. Manager stated they are working on issue; making sure repair is good before repainting ceiling.

