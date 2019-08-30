Ohio Treasurer’s office provides training for local governments

Our local government finance officers play an important role in the success of our communities. On a daily basis, they’re investing, managing and protecting Ohio’s tax dollars. The Treasurer’s office also has a critical role in these functions, as we are tasked with supporting our local partners in their work.

And whether you’re a seasoned finance officer or just stepping into your role, there’s always more to learn.

The Ohio Treasury’s Center for Public Investment Management (CPIM) provides in-person and online courses that provide public funds managers with the skills they need to be trusted stewards of our tax dollars. These comprehensive courses instruct officials in the areas of finance, investments, cash management, ethics, and other topics.

On Sept. 12, the Ohio Treasurer’s office will host a regional CPIM conference at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati.

Through this event, public finance officials can attend either the CPIM Academy or the CPIM Boot Camp. These day-long events cover a wide range of relevant topics and assist local officials in expanding their expertise.

If you’re a local government finance officer and still haven’t signed up for our September conference, there’s still time. For more information, please visit us at tos.ohio.gov/cpim.

Robert Sprague is Treasurer of the State of Ohio.