Authorities: Dayton-area deputy shot juvenile trying to run over officer

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio deputy shot a male juvenile after the boy tried to run over the officer.

The juvenile, whose age wasn’t released, was being treated at a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Harrison Township in suburban Dayton. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said deputies responded to reports of someone driving a stolen car at high speeds through a residential neighborhood.

Strick says the driver of the car tried to run over an investigating deputy after the car was tracked to an apartment parking lot.

The sheriff said the deputy fired shots in return. The car was found in another apartment complex parking lot after a short chase, at which point the juvenile’s wound was discovered.