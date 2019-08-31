Patrol targeting violations related to commercial vehicles

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s State Highway Patrol will conduct a monthlong enforcement project targeting violations related to commercial vehicles.

The patrol says the goal is to reduce commercial vehicle-related crashes in and around the Columbus area. The program will run throughout September and will include coverage nine area counties.

Troopers will enforce violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers and violations committed by passenger cars around commercial vehicles. The patrol says troopers will focus on traffic safety elements such as unsafe lane changes, speed, following too closely, failure-to-yield and distracted driving. They also will encourage seatbelt usage.

State data shows there were more than 19,700 commercial-related traffic crashes in 201, with 162 people killed.

There have been more than 10,500 commercial-related traffic crashes so far this year, with 73 people killed.