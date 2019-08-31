Posted on by

Afternoon tea at CCHS’ ’Downton Abbey’


The first-ever Downton Abbey tea fundraiser was a sell-out for the Clinton County Historical Society and Executive Director Shelby Boatman.

The first-ever Downton Abbey tea fundraiser was a sell-out for the Clinton County Historical Society and Executive Director Shelby Boatman.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Bob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event.


John Hamilton | News Journal

The Sister Suffragette is Jennifer Walls.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Bob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Bob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event.


John Hamilton | News Journal

The sweet treats for the day.


Courtesy photos

Clinton County Historical Society Executive Director Shelby Boatman, left, with sister Molly Boatman.


Courtesy photos

Clinton County Historical Society hosted a Downton Abbey Afternoon Tea Fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the History Center. The high-tea event featured three courses including scones provided by Kava Haus and sweet treats donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes Dayton-South, and specialty hot teas provided by Kairos Coffee served as the main beverage. Attendees also got a private personal tour of historic Rombach Place and the Society’s museum, and also saw some classic cars onsite. Shown are, from left, Lucy Warren, Kendal Bertelson, and Abbie Warren.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Clinton County Historical Society hosted a Downton Abbey Afternoon Tea Fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the History Center. The high-tea event featured three courses including scones provided by Kava Haus and sweet treats donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes Dayton-South, and specialty hot teas provided by Kairos Coffee were served as the main beverage. Attendees also got a private personal tour of historic Rombach Place and the Society’s museum, and also saw some classic cars onsite.

The first-ever Downton Abbey tea fundraiser was a sell-out for the Clinton County Historical Society and Executive Director Shelby Boatman.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_DSC_0220-1.jpgThe first-ever Downton Abbey tea fundraiser was a sell-out for the Clinton County Historical Society and Executive Director Shelby Boatman. John Hamilton | News Journal

Bob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_DSC_0223-1.jpgBob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event. John Hamilton | News Journal

The Sister Suffragette is Jennifer Walls.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_DSC_0230-1.jpgThe Sister Suffragette is Jennifer Walls. John Hamilton | News Journal

Bob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_DSC_0233-1.jpgBob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event. John Hamilton | News Journal

Bob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_DSC_0235-1.jpgBob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event. John Hamilton | News Journal

The sweet treats for the day.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_menu-1.jpgThe sweet treats for the day. Courtesy photos

Clinton County Historical Society Executive Director Shelby Boatman, left, with sister Molly Boatman.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Shelby-and-Molly-1.jpgClinton County Historical Society Executive Director Shelby Boatman, left, with sister Molly Boatman. Courtesy photos

Clinton County Historical Society hosted a Downton Abbey Afternoon Tea Fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the History Center. The high-tea event featured three courses including scones provided by Kava Haus and sweet treats donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes Dayton-South, and specialty hot teas provided by Kairos Coffee served as the main beverage. Attendees also got a private personal tour of historic Rombach Place and the Society’s museum, and also saw some classic cars onsite. Shown are, from left, Lucy Warren, Kendal Bertelson, and Abbie Warren.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_DSC_0246-1.jpgClinton County Historical Society hosted a Downton Abbey Afternoon Tea Fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the History Center. The high-tea event featured three courses including scones provided by Kava Haus and sweet treats donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes Dayton-South, and specialty hot teas provided by Kairos Coffee served as the main beverage. Attendees also got a private personal tour of historic Rombach Place and the Society’s museum, and also saw some classic cars onsite. Shown are, from left, Lucy Warren, Kendal Bertelson, and Abbie Warren. John Hamilton | News Journal