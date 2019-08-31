Afternoon tea at CCHS’ ’Downton Abbey’

Clinton County Historical Society hosted a Downton Abbey Afternoon Tea Fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the History Center. The high-tea event featured three courses including scones provided by Kava Haus and sweet treats donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes Dayton-South, and specialty hot teas provided by Kairos Coffee were served as the main beverage. Attendees also got a private personal tour of historic Rombach Place and the Society’s museum, and also saw some classic cars onsite.
The first-ever Downton Abbey tea fundraiser was a sell-out for the Clinton County Historical Society and Executive Director Shelby Boatman.
Bob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event.
The Sister Suffragette is Jennifer Walls.
Bob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event.
Bob and Marie Zitney — who provided the two historic cars — enjoy the event.
The sweet treats for the day.
Clinton County Historical Society Executive Director Shelby Boatman, left, with sister Molly Boatman.
Clinton County Historical Society hosted a Downton Abbey Afternoon Tea Fundraiser Saturday afternoon at the History Center. The high-tea event featured three courses including scones provided by Kava Haus and sweet treats donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes Dayton-South, and specialty hot teas provided by Kairos Coffee served as the main beverage. Attendees also got a private personal tour of historic Rombach Place and the Society’s museum, and also saw some classic cars onsite. Shown are, from left, Lucy Warren, Kendal Bertelson, and Abbie Warren.