Celebrating Clinton-Warren Joint Fire Rescue District-based training facilities

CLARKSVILLE — Ribbon-cuttings were held Saturday to celebrate the construction of a three-story burn tower and a classroom to provide regional training and learning facilities for current and future firefighters.

At 40 feet tall, the tower is high enough for ladder training and for firefighters to rappel down exterior walls. In addition to rappelling, the building is designed for live burn training, confined space rescue, roof penetration and other simulations of real-life emergencies.

There’s an attic with a low ceiling, a small room like a bedroom, and a way to simulate going down into a basement fire.

The event Saturday was an opportunity for the fire chief and others with the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire Rescue District, whose home base is where the facilities are located, to publicly thank all those who contributed to the project.

The two key people responsible for the project, said Clinton-Warren Joint Fire Rescue District Chief Bob Wysong are former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Cliff Rosenberger and retired State of Ohio Fire Marshal Larry Flowers, both of whom attended.

The training facilities were made possible through the Ohio Capital Budget when Rosenberger was Speaker of the Ohio House.

Rosenberger announced his resignation from his Statehouse seat and speakership in April 2018 amid an FBI investigation into potential bribes and kickbacks surrounding payday lending legislation, according to The Associated Press. As of now, no charges have been filed against him.

Rosenberger, whose Clinton County hometown is Clarksville, gave remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony and at one point he teared up while talking about his hometown and friends there.

Afterward when the News Journal asked him what he is doing these days, Rosenberger said he is enjoying being a private citizen.

Later he said, “An innocent man has nothing to fear.”

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

