Rombach project topic of upcoming ENA breakfast

WILMINGTON — The monthly Economic Network Alliance will feature speaker Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, who will present the Rombach Avenue Improvement Project.

The City of Wilmington and its engineers have designed roadway improvements along Rombach Avenue to repair the pavement and improve.

“While the initial need for Rombach Avenue was pavement rehabilitation, the city wanted to ensure it did not miss the opportunity to have the most appropriate road constructed. Thoughtful inclusion of improvements to adequately handle traffic growth projections for the next 20 years are reflected as well as concerns over poor traffic operations and safety,” according to the ENA.

Work is slated to begin on these improvements sometime in the summer, after project bidding in the Spring of 2020.

The Economic Network Alliance is an initiative of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission.