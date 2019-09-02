Kids, crafts and crops at market

Youth vendors added to the many adults’ booths as the Clinton County Farmers Market held its first-ever “Kids Market” Saturday morning on Mulberry Street in Wilmington. Like the adults, kids had homemade crafts and homegrown crops and more for sale, and there were also activities for kids. The Kids Market was sponsored by Jason Hillard, financial advisor with Edward Jones of Wilmington. For many more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-1.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-2.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-3.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-4.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-5.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-6.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-7.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-8.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-9.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-10.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-11.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-12.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-14.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-15.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-16.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-17.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-18.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-19.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-20.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-21.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-22.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-23.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-watts.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_market-13.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal