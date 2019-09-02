Wilmington police reports: Several arrests made

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police responded to a domestic incident at the 1400 block of South South Street at 8:27 p.m. on Aug. 26. Police made contact with a 35-year-old male and 36-year-old female. Police seized multiple razors as evidence.

• At 10:43 a.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to the high school on Richardson Place on the report of a minor subject acting disorderly. The report was sent to the juvenile prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

• Police received a report of an alleged rape occurring at a residence. A female is listed as the victim, with a 31-year-old Hillsboro male listed as the suspect. A speculum and a rape kit were used to collect evidence.

• At 6:21 p.m. on Aug. 27, police arrested a 41-year-old New Vienna male for alleged trespassing after responding to a remove person request at the 1-99 block of Randolph Street.

• At 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, a 28-year-old Clarksville male was taken into custody at the parking lot of a Progress Way store and transported to Clinton County Jail on an F5 warrant from the Clinton County Sheriff Office. According to the report, officers seized drug equipment and alleged meth.

• At 9:44 a.m. on Aug. 28, a 53-year-old female advised that someone slashed both front and rear tires on the passenger side of her vehicle at her residence on Doan Street. The officer did not observe any slashes, but they believe the slashing was done from behind the tire.

• At 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 29, police responded to the report of a prowler at a South South Street residence. A bicycle rim was taken was evidence and a bedroom window was reported damaged. A 35-year-old male residence is listed as a victim.

• At 4:34 a.m. on Aug. 29, police responded to a suspicious person report at a gas station on East Locust Street. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old Middletown male was inside the store and his wife’s car was parked at one of the gas pumps. The suspect was at the counter buying items when officers said they needed to talk to him outside about his vehicle. The suspect continued to buy items. “While (the suspect) was at the counter, I saw him adjusting something in the front of his pants/underwear. Several times. When he finished buying items he walked outside, and the worker motioned to me that (the suspect) had placed something in the front of his pants,” the report states. The officer followed the suspect outside and told him they saw him adjusting something in the front of his pants and they were going to pat him down. The officer felt an object and, when they asked what it was, he stated it was drugs. The officer pulled a small plastic container that contained white crystal substance. The suspect stated it was “ice.” The officer also found “a bubble” in the suspect’s left front pocket. The suspect told the officers “the bubble was used for smoking ice.” The “ice” would be sent to the lab to be tested and the officers gave the suspect a warning and was trespassed from the property. The suspect had a suspended driver’s license and could not drive. The suspect stated he was going to walk to his mother-in-law’s house on East Locust Street.

• At 3:36 a.m. Aug. 30 an attempted breaking and entering into a workshop was reported in the 200 block of North Lincoln Street.

• At 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30 a woman reported an assault by another woman at the gazebo at Pointe Park in a dispute over money. There were no apparent injuries. One of the women “did not appear to be in a clear state of mind.” No further action was taken.

• At 1:26 p.m. Aug. 30 a store on East Main Street reported a woman had been in the restroom for 30 minutes (the same person whose state of mind was referenced in the previous report above). Officer reported the woman could be heard talking to people that weren’t there. Officer knocked on the door and she was advised to leave.

• At 6:19 p.m. Aug. 30 a report of shots fired around Creekside Drive was reported. Officer responded and heard shots, then saw them coming from Belmont Avenue, but the shots stopped and exact location could not be determined.

• At 12:51 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 200 block of South South Street a man, 20, was arrested on a warrant out of Xenia.

• At 1:54 a.m. a breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of North Lincoln Street. Caller stated he turned on a flashlight and yelled for suspects to leave, and two males ran. Officers searched the area and did not locate the suspects.

• At 9:07 a.m. Aug. 31 an accident occurred on West Truesdell; the suspect fled and parked on South Nelson Avenue. A 19-year-old man was charged with an OVI due to drug impairment.

• At 12:31 p.m. Aug. 31 a domestic violence report was taken in the 300 block of Doan Street.

• At 9:09 p.m. Aug. 31 a suspicious activity call was taken. A 35-year-old Wilmington man was arrested on a warrant, and police report a search showed he had a syringe and a small container of methamphetamine on him. He was taken to jail.

• At 1:34 p.m. Sept. 1 a domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of South Mulberry Street.

