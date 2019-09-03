Discussions of Snyder’s ‘On Tyranny’ upcoming

Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth) will sponsor a series of three monthly Saturday morning book club-style discussions of Timothy Snyder’s “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century.”

Led by experienced moderators, the Sept. 14, Oct.12, and Nov. 9 sessions are set for 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wilmington Public Library, and are open to the public. Attendance for the full series is encouraged, but not required.

Snyder’s pocket-size handbook, which immediately went to the top of bestseller lists when it was published in early 2017, offers lessons on twentieth century authoritarianism that parallel some of the cultural and political shifts in this century.

Snyder, a Yale history professor and the son of Gene and Christine Snyder of Wilmington, is a sought after writer, lecturer, and commentator on the current rise of authoritarian leadership here and in Europe.

In the prologue of “On Tyranny,” Snyder writes, “History does not repeat, but it does instruct.” Participants will study Snyder’s 20 markers of tyranny and compare and contrast them to current events.

Readers can order “On Tyranny” from local independent bookseller Books ’n’ More at https://booksnmore.indielite.org. A limited number of copies will be available for purchase at the discussions.

For more information, including the monthly reading assignments, go to actclintoncounty.org.

Best-selling author, Yale professor has local roots