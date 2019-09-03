Local Briefs: Locations changed for Corn Olympics, Confederate Railroad

Corn Festival events’

locations changed

The fairgrounds locations for two Saturday evening Corn Festival entertainment events have been changed.

The site for the Corn Olympics has been moved from the race track to the special events area which is near the Boy Scouts’ corn booth. The times for the Corn Olympics remain the same as previously announced: teams check-in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and the Corn Olympics (Toy Story theme) starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Relocated also is the Confederate Railroad concert from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. They will perform on the Sound Stage, which is being moved to the race track in front of the grandstand on the fairgrounds.

Affini earns Nursing degree

Amina Affini graduated in April Cum Laude from Kettering College with a Bachelor of Science Nursing degree.

The 2012 graduate of Wilmington High School graduated in 2016 on a full basketball scholarship from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., with a major in Social Psychology and a minor in Health and Medicine.

She recently passed her state boards and will begin her Registered Nursing career working in the Kettering Cardiac ICU.