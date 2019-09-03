Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna, Aug. 20. Critical: Employee unable to give proper reheat temperature. All foods must be reheated to 165°F. Employees in charge must be knowledgeable. Employee stated that when green beans are reheated, they are reheated to 145°F. Lunchmeats and cheeses in deli cooler not dated. All foods must be properly dated for use within 7 days.

The following products were found with out-of-date/expiration dates: CoffeeMate creamer in dispenser by coffee machines not dated; Beechnut mango baby food, June 2019; chicken baby food July 2019; Gerber baby formula, June 2019; Similac baby formula, June 2019; Smoothie, June 17, 2019; Tropicana apple juice, July 2019; Protein mango smoothie, Aug. 9; Dairy Pure 2% Aug. 13 (several bottles); cinnamon rolls, June 23, 2019; ricotta cheese, Aug. 11; sweet rolls (Grands), Aug. 8; Grands honey butter, July 2019; Yoplait cherry yogurt, June 19, 2019. All foods must be properly disposed of or used by expiration date.

Walk-in freezer unit has build-up of ice on condenser unit. Cabinets under pizza oven are dirty. Faucet on 3-compartment sink is leaking and has tape wrapped around it. Counter under pizza oven is cracked (not easily cleanable). All dumpsters are full; no lids can be closed.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 24.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 20. Follow-up. Critical: No procedure available for time-holding pizza. Will return tomorrow. Time-holding procedure must be available.

Employees working with no hair restraints. Gnats flying around the pizza rack. Hot water heater leaking; must be repaired by licensed plumber.

Follow-up: Aug. 21.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave, Wilmington. Follow-up of Aug. 20 inspection. Met with district manager regarding time holding, hair restraints, gnats and hot water heater. Time-holding procedure within 5 days. Re-inspection in 30 days to ensure compliance.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 25.

• Stephanie’s, 142 E. Main St., New Vienna, Aug. 20. Front of Pepsi cooler that covers motor missing; replaced with smaller covering. In dry storage area, ceiling is missing/falling off in some areas.

• Wilmington College Sandella’s Flatbread, 256 College St., Wilmington, Aug. 20. Large container of pasta sauce covered with brown paper towels that fall down into the sauce; container needs to be covered with proper-fitting lid to avoid any possible contamination. Employees working at time of inspection: girl had no hair restraint; boy had no beard net.

• Wilmington Nursing & Rehab, 75 Hale St., Wilmington, Aug. 22. Floor in front, underneath ice machine and milk cooler is dirty and cracked. Wall and caulking behind dish spray-off area in dish room is dirty with black residue. Wall beside 3-compartment sink is dirty with splash/food debris. Ceiling in dry storage area may have water damage; needs repaired.

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Blanchester, Aug. 22. Consultation. Checked with manager regarding picture of quarter-pounder; left picture with manager. They cooked 3 burgers. We temped burgers and cut them apart to check for doneness. Everything met temperature and was gray.

• Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Aug. 22. Employees wearing headbands instead of hat, visor or hairnet. Cup used as scoop in Cajun seasoning. Wall behind spray-off machine by dish machine has black residue and food debris.

• Sams Meats, Deli & Grill, 1209 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 22. Argus freezer in back storage area is collecting water around the seal and starting to freeze.

