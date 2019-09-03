Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Thefts, student incidents

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1:46 p.m. on Aug. 29, a 74-year-old Union Township male reported his blue and white Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from his residence a the 2400 block of Center Road.

• At 10:27 p.m. on Aug. 29, a 53-year-old Clarksville male reported his maroon-colored 1996 F-150 pickup truck was stolen while it was parked at the 1-99 block of South Second Street in Clarksville with keys in the ignition.

• At 3:06 p.m. on Aug. 27, a 31-year-old New Vienna female reported that she paid a subject to do some construction at her residence on First Street but the work was never finished. The incident took place between July 13 and Aug. 26. The report didn’t disclose the amount.

• Deputies were dispatched to 700 block of Sycamore Road in Midland at 2:36 p.m. on Aug. 27 on the report of a Powerhouse pressure washer stolen. The power washer was valued at $290 and stolen from a 51-year-old male resident.

• At 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 29, deputies responded to the school on Oak Drive in Union Township, on the report of a student possibly having firearms in their vehicle. According to the report, two pellet guns were seized as evidence.

• At 8 a.m. on Aug. 30, deputies responded to the elementary school on Lebanon Road in Clarksville in reference to a reported fight among two students and an alleged assault on both a student who tried to break up the fight and on a student aid.

• At 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 27, deputies discovered a subject to be in possession of a hypodermic syringe around State Route 134 South and Ireland Road in Union Township. The report advises the syringe is used to administer IV drugs.

• At 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 30, a 79-year-old Clarksville female reported that a subject came up to her on Aug. 29 saying they had broken into the building at the 100 block of East Main Street in Clarksville and had been removing items to be scrapped. The suspect was unknown to the victim.

• Deputies responded to a residence on Aug. 30 in reference to a harassment call. A juvenile advised he was being harassed by an acquaintance.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574