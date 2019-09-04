Info sought on theft from business

WILMINGTON — A local business is seeking help locating items stolen from them after a recent move.

Christina Addison, wife of Graphics to Go owner Louis Addison, wrote in a Facebook post advising locals to “please check the rummage sites to see if there are Mac computers for sale or lots of tools, a lot DeWalt.”

According to the Wilmington Police report, the items were stolen from them sometime overnight before 8:37 a.m. Tuesday — shortly after the business moved to its new location at 985 W. Locust St., next to Wilmington Church of Christ. No further information was listed in the report.

“These computers have all the artwork they were working on for clients and had all the Illustrator and Photoshop programs which again are expensive,” said Addison in her post.

Addison stated, “We are young and have so much at stake riding on this debt we just got ourselves into for this business. I say we because my debt is his debt and we can lose everything If this doesn’t work out.”

The company is offering a $250 reward for the help in the return of the iMac computer and the miscellaneous power tools.

Anyone with information about the missing items should contact Graphics to Go at 937-382-4100 or the Wilmington Police at 937-382-3833.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

