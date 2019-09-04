Blanchester FFA holds Greenhand Night

Blanchester FFA held a night for any first-year ag students on Aug. 28.

When the night started, the chapter officers said their opening ceremonies and informed the members and guests about the layout of the night.

The activity was accompanied by 36 students and various members of their families. Guests were split up into five separate rotations that would help them better learn more about the activities and anything that is FFA related.

Logan Heitzman and Caili Baumann informed each rotation on the importance of doing a CDE (Career Development Event); these include Agronomy, Dairy Judging, Poultry Judging, Parliamentary Procedure, Job Interview and more. These activities are important to attend as they help you get a better chance of attending any FFA trip.

Ashleigh Osborn and Tom Black educated their rotations on the Official Dress for certain FFA events. Some CDE events and trips require participants to wear Official Dress which is a National Blue corduroy jacket, black pants/skirt, an FFA tie/scarf, black stockings for skirts, and black shoes. These items will be needed for anyone attending National or State Convention.

Makenna Maddix and Matthew O’Neill informed rotations about SAEs (Supervised Agricultural Experience). The SAE category has a wide selection of activities such as doing a research project, showing any animals at fair, having a job that is related to agriculture and much more. Doing an SAE will allow you to get the extra .25 credit to go on your transcript.

Chloe Taylor and Abby Spurling informed their rotations on fundraising, an important thing to all FFA chapters as it helps students in the long run. When students sell and make money while fundraising, they are helping lower costs on trips such as National Convention. At the end of the year, students will receive a 6% commission check if they have sold $400 or more all together.

Jillian Hudson and Vicky Wagner educated the rotations on alumni and activities. Alumni are previous members of any FFA chapter. they support the chapter in many ways such as informing the public about agriculture and rallying in new people to attend FFA events.

Greenhand Night was a very helpful experience for the members as well as the parents and other guests.

Caili Baumann said, “This was a very successful night and really informed not only members, but the parents as well.” We would like to thank everyone who came and made the night memorable.

Shown are Chapter Vice President Caili Bauman, Chapter Sentinel Logan Heitzman, and FFA Greenhands.