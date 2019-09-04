Municipal court judge hands down decisions: Locals get jail time, fines

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30, 2019:

• Franklin McIntosh, 30, of Oregonia, driving under suspension-financial, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,250, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, a seat belt violation, fictitious registration, and two additional driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Gary Trenary, 45, of Wilmington, inducing panic, resisting arrest, sentenced to 270 days in jail (256 days suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $135 court costs. Trenary must take part in supervised probation for two years and have a SCRAM bracelet installed. Additional charges of obstructing official charges and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• Christopher Pence, 25, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge was dismissed.

• Christopher Pence, 25, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Aug. 17, 2019 to Aug. 17, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. ALS vacated. No driving privileges granted until all other suspensions are clear. Operator’s license destroyed. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, a left of center violation, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Kelly George, 28, of Clarksville, theft, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (83 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. George must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victim and the arresting officer, have no contact with the victim, and pay $74.16 in restitution.

• Robert McKinney, 32, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (30 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. McKinney must commit no further offenses four years, complete non-reporting probation, and have no contact with the trespassing victim.

• Nathan Hardy, 20, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hardy must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence, marijuana possession, and a marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Grady Gilkison, 68, of Morrow, theft, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 30 days in jail (19 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $405 court costs. Gilkison must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. Additional charges of two counts of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, driving under suspension-financial were suspended, and driving under 12 point suspension were dismissed.

• Branden Fisher, 32, of Bowersville, driving under suspension, sentenced to 17 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under 12 point suspension and driving under suspension-financial were suspended.

• Travis Hammond, 30, of New Vienna, domestic violence. The no-contact order is terminated, Hammond must complete a 12-week anger management course and Hammond’s operator’s license was released. Sentencing has stayed.

