CMH introduces provider referral line

WILMINGTON – Connecting with local healthcare providers and services is about to get easier for members of Southwest Ohio with the launch of Clinton Memorial Hospital’s new provider referral line (PRL).

The new PRL – which is now operational around the clock – is set to enhance the ease and convenience of finding primary care and specialty providers and making appointments.

“Finding the right provider is one of the most important things one can do for their health and the health of their family,” said Lance Beus, chief executive officer of Clinton Memorial Hospital. “We are thrilled to launch this new service that will make it easier than ever for our patients to identify and connect with the right provider and be able to make appointments at their convenience.”

The new PRL provides referral and appointment services for all of Clinton Memorial Hospital’s providers and services, and can be accessed by calling 937-382-9606.

Whether someone is looking for a new family physician, or needs to make an appointment with a provider in a specialty like orthopedics or obstetrics, a provider referral consultant can help patients find the right services to fit their needs.

Calls will be answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Clinton Memorial Hospital’s PRL can also be accessed to sign up for classes and RSVP for hospital-hosted community health events, such as upcoming surgical weight loss seminars or childbirth classes

Enhances access to care, connect community with healthcare providers, services