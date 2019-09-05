WHS Class of 1989 reunites

The Wilmington High School Class of 1989 and their guests gathered at MacD’s Pub on Aug. 3 for their 30th class reunion. Approximately 30 classmates came together for a fun evening of reminiscing.

A kickoff to the reunion, classmates met Friday night at TinCap.

Classmates that have passed were remembered by a special tribute of their senior pictures framed arranged by classmate, Beth Howard-Young.

Those in attendance were: kneeling, Kimi Hilderbrant; from left, front row, Michelle Barnes, Linda Hockaday, Margaret Hawley-Morgan, Jennifer Cliburn, Kristi-Pobst-Hayslip, Leah Boggs-James, Tracy Franklin, Stephanie Haines-Middleton, Melissa Mitchel-Vermillion, Laura Walls-Deck, Beth Howard-Young, Laura Bryant-Besser, Bill Kassinos and Chris Curtis; back row, Tammy Gordon-Adams, Tracey Arrington, Jason Creeper, John Steele, Brian Mabry, Mike Merritt, Scott Spicer, Bryon Dean, Phil Vermillion, David Bradley and Randy Davis. Not pictured but in attendance were Tish Murphy-Burkett, Jenny Battig, Shawn Arrington and Crystal Green.