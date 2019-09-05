OSHP: Area man in 2-car accident; other driver dies from injuries

One individual has died after an accident that occurred Tuesday in Jackson County, Ohio.

The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of a two-vehicle crash with injury on State Route 32 near mile post 4.

Isaiah D. Baldwin, 22, of Blanchester, was traveling eastbound on State Route 32 in a 2013 Kia Optima; Vicki L. Dearth, 64, of Beaver, Ohio was traveling eastbound on State Route 32 in a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu, according to the OSHP.

The report stated that Baldwin failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck Dearth’s vehicle from behind. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Dearth was transported by MedFlight with incapacitating injuries to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va, and died Thursday morning from injuries sustained in the crash.

Baldwin sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was treated at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Scioto Township Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS and Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

